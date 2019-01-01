Robert Matano: Tusker are not used to playing in the rain

The 11-time league champions are currently placed in seventh position with 50 points

FC head coach Robert Matano has stated that his charges could not cope with the rain in the 2-2 draw against on Thursday.

David Majak and Boniface Muchiri were on target for the hosts, but Kevin Odhiambo and Danson Chetambe's goals ensured the Kercho-based side earned a point from the game.

Matano spoke to Goal about how his team struggled in the weather.

“I feel like we dropped two points against Zoo. Yes, we got one but I am not satisfied. My players struggled to cope, they are not used to playing in the rain as compared to Zoo who always do that,” Matano told Goal.

“Now, our main task is to claim maximum points from our remaining two games and finish in the top five by the end of the season.”

“Tusker have young and new players who are gelling. This is a team under transition but as you can see they are catching up well and will be a tough team to beat next season.”