Robert Matano: Tusker are a force to be reckoned with in KPL despite recent run

The Tusker coach insists that the Brewers are still the team to beat in the top tier after seeing off Homeboyz on Wednesday

FC head coach Robert Matano says the Brewers will remain a force in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The 11-time league champions claimed a 3-1 win against Kakamega on Wednesday to revive their faint hopes of winning the league this season.

Matano is impressed with the way his charges responded following the 2-0 defeat suffered against in their earlier outing.

"Yes we slipped, but that does not mean we fell, Tusker is a big team, a force in the KPL. Despite us losing to Gor Mahia, I saw the spirit was there and the players proved it against Homeboyz,” Matano told Goal in an interview.

“I told my boys to be attack-minded and I am happy it worked, because we scored goals and won the game."

Article continues below

Matano is eagerly waiting for the game against , hoping to get a positive result.

“It is going to be a tough match for sure but we are ready for them," he added.

The Brewers have managed to get 41 points and are currently placed sixth on the KPL table.