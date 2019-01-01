Robert Matano: Tusker are a force to be reckoned with in KPL despite recent run
Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says the Brewers will remain a force in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).
The 11-time league champions claimed a 3-1 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday to revive their faint hopes of winning the league this season.
Matano is impressed with the way his charges responded following the 2-0 defeat suffered against Gor Mahia in their earlier outing.
"Yes we slipped, but that does not mean we fell, Tusker is a big team, a force in the KPL. Despite us losing to Gor Mahia, I saw the spirit was there and the players proved it against Homeboyz,” Matano told Goal in an interview.
“I told my boys to be attack-minded and I am happy it worked, because we scored goals and won the game."
Matano is eagerly waiting for the game against Sofapaka, hoping to get a positive result.
“It is going to be a tough match for sure but we are ready for them," he added.
The Brewers have managed to get 41 points and are currently placed sixth on the KPL table.