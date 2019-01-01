Robert Matano tips Tusker FC to get better after two wins in a row

The eleven-time league champions defeated KCB 3-1 to climb to the fifth position on the log with seven points from three matches

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano is confident the brewers will get better as the season continues.

The eleven-time league champions defeated KCB 3-1 on Saturday to climb to the fifth position on the log with seven points. Matano has conceded the match was a tough one but his charges gave everything to ensure they win.

“From the way we played it shows massive improvement, you can see from the results as well. As the season develops, we will continue getting better, the more matches you play, the better you become. For instance, the game against KCB was not easy but we won.

“One thing that we will try to do is get maximum points in each game, that is the only way we can continue developing,” Matano told Goal.com.

Next on the line for Tusker is a match against Vihiga United on Wednesday.