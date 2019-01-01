Robert Matano summons ex-Gor Mahia strikers as Tusker name squad
Former Gor Mahia strikers Timothy Otieno and Kevin Omondi have been named in Tusker's starting line up set to face the KPL defending champions at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
Lloyd Wahome has also been handed a start as coach Robert Matano names the full line up to take on K'Ogalo.
Rwandan custodian Emery Mvuyekure has retained his place in goal while former Nakumatt Fc captain Peter Nzuki returns to the starting squad.
Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Eric AMbunya, Lloyd Wahome, Marlon Tangauzi, Peter Nzuki, Jackson Macharia, Kevin Omondi, John Kamau, Timothy Otieno, David Juma, Hillary Wandera.