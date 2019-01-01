Robert Matano summons ex-Gor Mahia strikers as Tusker name squad

Strikers Timothy Otieno and Kevin Omondi were released by Gor Mahia in 2018 and 2019 respectively

Former strikers Timothy Otieno and Kevin Omondi have been named in 's starting line up set to face the KPL defending champions at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Lloyd Wahome has also been handed a start as coach Robert Matano names the full line up to take on K'Ogalo.

Rwandan custodian Emery Mvuyekure has retained his place in goal while former Nakumatt Fc captain Peter Nzuki returns to the starting squad.

Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Eric AMbunya, Lloyd Wahome, Marlon Tangauzi, Peter Nzuki, Jackson Macharia, Kevin Omondi, John Kamau, Timothy Otieno, David Juma, Hillary Wandera.