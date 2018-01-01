Live Scores
Robert Matano satisfied with Tusker's progress after a victory against Mount Kenya United

Tusker.
Muzerwa Armani and Kevin Omondi came off the bench to add to David Juma’s opener in the sixth minute

Robert Matano says that the Sunday’s win against Mount Kenya United is a clear sign that Tusker have been improving with each passing match.

The Brewers kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw against Sony Sugar then went down by a solitary goal in the hands of the newly promoted side-Western Stima.

But Matano's men finally picked themselves up with a 3-0 win over Mount Kenya United, former Nakumatt FC on the Brewers final home tie this year.

“We started with a draw, then a lose and now a win, that shows that there have been some improvement. We need to be consistent. They (players) have to work harder than this and they know they have to do it," Matano said after the match.

This was the first time this season that Tusker FC managed to pocket all the three points up for grab.

 

