Robert Matano reflects on Tusker's big win against Sofapaka

Tusker have won four games, drawn once and lost as many in the six games played

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has lauded his charges for a good show in the game against Sofapaka.

The Brewers have been on a fine run and the 3-1 triumph against Batoto Ba Mungu ensured the team finishes the week on third place with 13 points, one behind joint leaders Mathare United and Western Stima. Matano is happy with the run and the influence his subs had on the game.

"We played badly in the first half and ended up conceding the goal, so we had to make amends after the break. I am happy we did well and had a fantastic second half, and ended up winning the game.

"I brought John Kamau for tactical reasons, we did not have a player who could carry the ball and face the defenders. He came into the game and changed it for the best."

