Robert Matano: Kakamega Homeboyz should leave striker David Majak alone

The Brewers coach has defended the young striker, who is at the centre of a controversy

FC head coach Robert Matano has warned Kakamega Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula over intimidating striker David Majak.

Goal understands that Shimanyula approached local police in order to arrest the South Sudanese player over allegations of forged birth certificates and identification documents.

However, Matano says the Kakamega Homeboyz owner has no case against the striker, and he should follow due process if he thinks there is a problem.

“Majak is legally our player and is not a criminal, if he [Shimanyula], thinks otherwise, he should file a case with responsible authorities for action to be taken,” Matano told Goal.

“He signed this player, did not pay him and the player moved to Mt United; we signed him as a free agent and I wonder why the issues are coming now.

“This is a player who has a legit passport, and he is registered as our player by both and FKF. If Shimanyula wants to sign him back, then he should try to lure him correctly not through intimidation and harassment.”

The tactician added that other parties should be held accountable if the accusations made against Majak are proven to be correct.

“If there is a problem he should sue Tusker, not the player, and remember as a company, Tusker does transparent and honest deals so there is no chance.

"Let him go and sue KPL and the Federation for that, and let the player concentrate with his game.”

Majak has scored five goals since signing for the Brewers in April.