Robert Matano insists Tusker won't look back at Gor Mahia loss

In recent meetings, the fixture pitting Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz has rarely produced a superior side

coach Robert Matano has revealed that his team has resumed training in preparation for their Kenyan Premier League match against Kakamega .

Tusker fell to at Kenyatta Stadium with a 2-0 loss on Saturday.

Matano stated that the main priority for Tusker is to make sure they win their remaining league matches.

“We have resumed training in preparation for our game against Kakamega Homeboyz and as always our mantra remains that we focus on the next game and never look back to the result of the previous match. We at Tusker always train and set our eyes on winning the next fixture and that will not be different after our game against Gor Mahia,” Matano told Goal.

The former AFC coach revealed that midfielder Boniface Muchiri also trained with the team despite looking to have suffered an injury during the Machakos match.

“Muchiri is with us and that means he was not badly injured on Saturday. How he is training tells me if he is ready for the next duty.”

Robert Mboya enjoyed his fourth straight start in Tusker’s team, relegating Emery Mvuyekure to the bench but Matano said that he tries to grant everyone a chance to play for the Brewers. Mvuyekure last started a game for Tusker on April 6, despite being the most preferred goalkeeper for the better part of the first round. Before conceding to Gor Mahia, Mboya had kept three clean sheets against , and .

“Mvuyekure has not gone anywhere. He is still with us so if I didn't play him, that does not mean he is sidelined. What I am practising is player rotation in order to give each of my players a chance to impress and deliver for the team. Even Mboya did not play badly against Gor Mahia so I will continue with handing everyone a chance in this team,” added Matano.

In their last six league meetings, Tusker have won three matches, Kakamega Homeboyz picked up two victories while one match ended in a 1-1 draw. The Western-based side won the season’s first meeting courtesy of Allan Wanga’s solitary strike in February.