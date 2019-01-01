Robert Matano hits out at Tusker players after barren draw against Posta Rangers

The brewers blew away a perfect chance to close the gap with leaders Mathare United after losing vital points to the mailmen

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano feels the team lacked their usual flair in the barren draw against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

The brewers came into the match hoping to bag maximum points and take advantage of Mathare United's 2-1 defeat against Mount Kenya United, but things did not go as planned. The coach has also explained the reason why new captain Hashim Sempala did not start in the match.

“We had a very disjointed performance, we played poorly; the boys did not play as instructed and ended up missing good chances. My strikers lacked the urgency and it ended up affecting the team as well. We should work on that before our next game.

“I believe every player is capable of giving us the best, Sempala was injured and could not start. But even if he was fully fit, every game has a different approach.”

The brewers are second on the log with eighteen points, six behind leaders Mathare United.