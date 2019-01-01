Robert Matano explains how Tusker managed to beat Kakamega Homeboyz

The Ruaraka based side put a brave face in the second half to register a 3-1 win against their hosts

FC head coach Robert Matano admits inspired performances from his charges in the second half was the reason why they won against Kakamega .

Luke Namanda opened the scoring in favour of the Brewers in the 32nd minute before Ronald Okoth ensured the two sides go into the break on level terms with his 45th-minute strike. However, the 11-time champions came back strongly and sealed the win courtesy of David Majak and George Odhiambo.

Matano is delighted with the input of his charges in the break which handed Tusker FC their third win in a row.

"The first half was awful from us, we did not play and gave [Kakamega Homeboyz] room to attack us," the coach told Goal on Monday.

"It changed after the break, the urgency was there and we won the game. What impressed me was the passes from the midfield and the coordination; Humphrey Mieno was superb, same as Namanda [Luke] to Majak [David]. Teamwork won us the game and we are happy."

Matano is sure the team will continue developing if they maintain their current form.

"If we keep winning then confidence will be high and we will continue developing as a unit. Our form has been good and all we need to do is to remain consistent in both home and away matches."

Tusker are currently third on the table with 10 points from five matches.