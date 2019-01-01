Robert Matano: Early Tusker goals too much for Posta Rangers

The Brewers managed to win their last match of the season, against the Mailmen, on Wednesday

FC head coach Robert Matano says he had to urged his charges to score early goals in order to control the proceedings in their 2-1 win over Posta at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

Goals from Michael Madoya and Boniface Muchiri were just enough to help the Brewers claim maximum points in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season-ender, with the Mailmen getting their consolation courtesy of Jockins Atudo.

Matano says he wants to build on the top-four finish and help the team get back to the top.

“We knew they (Rangers), will come for a draw, a point for them would have been enough. Scoring early goals meant that we control the tempo of the game and spoil their plan. It gave us an easy time as well because we were not under pressure,” Matano told Goal.

“A top-four finish is not bad for us, it shows that we have grown and the team is coming of age, the team is still developing.”

Matano has also hinted that he won't make many changes at the club before the new season kicks off.

“Our main objective is to try and maintain this team. We might add about two or three players especially in the attacking department, but we will not do much shake-up,” he added.

The Brewers managed to collect 56 points and finished 16 points behind eventual winners .