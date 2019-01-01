Robert Matano calls for sobriety as Tusker takes on Mathare United

Mathare is leading the log with 14 points same as second placed-Western Stima

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has warned his charges against over-excitement when they take on league leaders Mathare United.

The 11-time Kenyan champions have rediscovered their form, and are just one point shy of the top position. Matano says the ‘Slum Boys’ will come with a different game plan and his charges should be ready.

"I am happy with the way we have been playing of let, the consistency is good but now we have to be more organized and sober. Mathare is a technical side with experienced players who have been together for long as compared to us; we are still building.

"We will continue giving the best, I just urge the players to keep working hard and not being carried by excitement ahead of the game. This is football and moments like this are always there."

