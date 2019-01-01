Robert Matano blasts Tusker FC after heavy defeat to Gor Mahia

The Brewers coach slams his players for letting in easy goals against K’Ogalo in their league opener

coach Robert Matano has turned his anger on the players after they collapsed in the second half to lose 5-2 against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday.

The Brewers looked to have marched the Kenyan champions in the first half as they went to the break tied at 1-1 but the result changed in the second period when K’Ogalo grabbed four goals to drown the visitors.

A brace from Kenneth Muguna and solitary strikes from Charles Momanyi, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Boniface Omondi were enough to hand K’Ogalo a flying start to the season.

“There was lack of concentration and poor communication among my players and it is something I am hurt about,” Matano told reporters after the match.

“Our marking was also poor, my defenders were poor to defend balls and allowed Gor Mahia to score easy goals.”

Matano further said it was not the start he was looking for and admitted his side deserved better from the away match.

“I am very disappointed because we succumbed to defeat in just 45 minutes. The first 45 minutes we played so well, but the second period, we opened up and gave away easy goals,” Matano continued.

“We must improve and learn to play as a team otherwise, we might find ourselves struggling to fight for the top spot this season.”

Tusker will next face , who managed a barren draw against visiting FC at Ruaraka grounds.