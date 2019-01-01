For Tusker FC to win KPL 'easy and difficult at the same time' - Matano

The tactician admits his charges are improving but insists to win the league there must be consistency

FC coach Robert Matano is hopeful his charges can sustain their momentum and win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

The Brewers defeated 3-1 on Saturday to take their points tally to seven from four games. The tactician is impressed with the way his charges played the last weekend and believes the season will be better for his side.

"We have been training hard, and I am happy things are looking up after a shaky start," Matano told Goal on Monday.

"Winning the league is easy and difficult at the same time, it is a matter of concentration and consistency. I am happy we are scoring goals and I hope that we will continue doing so to the end, so with the right attitude and consistency we can win the league."

Article continues below

On the missed chances and a penalty, the tactician admits it is just part of the game and there is no cause of alarm.

"In a game of football, you cannot take all your chances, you miss some and it what happened to us. I am just glad we managed to win after converting some of the [chances] after the break," he added.