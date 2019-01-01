Robert Matano admits pressure was building at Tusker after a poor run of results

The Brewers are fifth on the 18-team table after consecutive wins against KCB and Sharks

FC head coach Robert Matano has admitted that the pressure was slowly building on his side following a series of unimpressive results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Prior to the recent back-to-back wins, the Brewers had claimed just one win in eight matches which included a run of five successive losses. The experienced coach is, however, happy with recent wins against and .

“I am very happy with the way my team played, it is a good win (against Sharks), we worked for it," Matano told Goal.

"Sometimes when you do not win, everyone is under pressure because you train and hope for a win, but results are not coming. We badly needed to turn it around.”

However, Matano has denied reports about falling out with some of the players, saying everything at the club is in order.

“There is no revolution in the team, every player is cooperating and giving his best," Matano added.

"If there were any misunderstandings it could have come out, but there is nothing like that."

Following the 2-0 win against Sharks over the weekend, Tusker are now fifth on the KPL table with 37 points.