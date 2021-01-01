'Bright was fantastic' - Robbie Fowler impressed by new signing after East Bengal's first win of the season

East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler was relieved to end the team's winless run...

scored three goals past Odisha to register their first-ever win in the (ISL) on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan.

After failing to pick a win in their first seven matches, Robbie Fowler's team looked desperate to secure three points against Odisha.

The English coach pointed out that his team has lost only one game in their last five outings which shows that they have been making steady progress in the league.

More teams

"It's always nice to get a win also our first win," Fowler said after the match. "That's one game in five we have lost now. It was a good, professional performance. This club is all about progression and we will try and get for the future. We are building, there is a lot of work to be done and we will continue to do that. It is a great win and a great start to the new year and hopefully, it will continue.

"It is unbelievable to get a win. I have said this all along that if we keep playing well the win will come. I had said this weeks back - that the results are not far around the corner and we have done that. We made a few changes and it was important that we got the win," said Fowler.

The East Bengal head coach did not want to single out individuals for praise and instead suggested that the entire team delivered against Odisha.

"I think all the players were impressive. Few of the new players came in. (Anthony) Pilkington was once fantastic, Jacques Maghoma probably had his best game, he was brilliant. All our players were good."

Fowler also mentioned that the players are getting adjusted to his style of play and he hopes that the team will continue to churn out more such positive results.

"We didn't change our system. We have our style of play and we want to try and keep it simple. When you do that it becomes a bit easy for everyone. It is not about formations or certain players. Players have a role. With the quality we have, even today if we see, Pilkington's goal, Jacques' goal. Not to mention Bright (Enobakhare). Bright was fantastic. He made the game so simple. He looks like an unbelievable player."

The Red and Golds failed to keep a clean sheet as Odisha scored a late goal. The British coach though wasn't too disappointed with that as he felt that the result was more important than keeping a clean sheet.

"Ideally, all of us want to keep a clean sheet but the most important part of the game is the result. Maybe a little bit disappointed for not keeping a clean sheet but again our lads were brilliant and score three goals. We deserved to win. Clean sheets are great but three points are is more important," said Fowler.

