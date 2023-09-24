'Well said' - Rob McElhenney reveals thoughts on Wrexham's humiliating 5-0 thrashing at the hands of League Two rivals Stockport Country

Wrexham were destroyed 5-0 at home by Stockport on Saturday and Rob McElhenney reveals his thoughts on Instagram.

Wrexham lose 5-0 to Stockport

McElhenney supports Wrexham fans

Sit seventh in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons were promoted to League Two last season following a thrilling conclusion resembling scenes from Hollywood blockbusters. Wrexham fans have had yet another depressing moment after being destroyed 5-0 at home by Stockport on Saturday. Co-owner McElhenney reacted by reposting an Instagram story of a Wrexham fan in support of the team despite the poor start to the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While having some difficult times in League Two, Wrexham remain seventh in the standings. They have big expectations for themselves and include former Premier League stars James McClean and Steven Fletcher in their ranks. Back-to-back promotions would then move them up to League One.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Dragons will next be in action against Crewe Alexandra at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, September 30.