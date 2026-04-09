Riyad Mahrez has opened talks to return to Europe

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is poised to return to European football, with Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce in advanced talks to secure his services for next season, according to Turkish network A Spor.

Turkish broadcaster A Spor reports that talks are underway between Mahrez and Fenerbahce, with the player in direct discussions to finalise a move for next season.

The Turkish network added that the next few days could see a resolution regarding the future of Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, as the season draws to a close.

Mahrez, 35, is currently a key figure in Al-Ahli’s squad, where coach Matthias Jaissle regularly deploys him in both domestic and continental fixtures.

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According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Fenerbahe see Mahrez as the perfect fit to strengthen their wing options, after concluding that the quartet of Kerem Aktürkoglu, Nene, Anthony Musaba and Oğuz Aydin does not meet the club’s long-term ambitions.

Mahrez is under contract with Al Ahly until 2027, but—like former Al-Ittihad midfielder N’Golo Kanté, who recently switched to the Turkish league—he hopes to return to Europe for a fresh challenge before hanging up his boots.

Al-Ahli are currently preparing to face Qatari side Al-Duhail in the next round of the AFC Champions League, which will be held at Al-Inmaa Stadium.