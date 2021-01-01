River Plate vs Racing Club: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The seventh round of the Copa Liga Profesional plays host to a clash between two of Argentina's traditional grandes

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch River Plate vs Racing Club

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos and drawing the Superclasico 1-1 away to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men then enjoyed a welcome return to form as they thrashed Godoy Cruz 6-1, while their last meeting with Racing ended in similarly emphatic fashion, running out 5-0 winners in the Supercopa at the start of March.

Racing have struggled to find their way since former Barcelona striker Juan Antonio Pizzi took over as coach at the start of the year, although recent results have been encouraging.

La Academia have won their last three Copa Liga Profesional outings and have not conceded a goal since week two, although that humbling Supercopa defeat at River's hands showed the Avellaneda club cannot afford to rest on their laurels on Sunday.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 28 2:30pm/5:30pm River Plate vs Racing Club Fanatiz

River vs Racing team news

Gallardo has chosen not to risk right-back Gonzalo Montiel, who is on the mend after a bout of mononucleosis, while left-back Fabrizio Angeleri is also excused from duty after returning to training this week following the passing of his father.

Racing are hopeful of welcoming back first-choice goalkeeper Gabriel Arias, who has missed his side's last two games with coronavirus; while right-back Ezequiel Schelotto misses out due to a muscle complaint.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 28 12:15pm/3:15pm Defensa y Justicia vs Velez Fanatiz March 28 5pm/8pm Independiente vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz March 29 3pm/6pm Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz March 29 5:15pm/8:15pm Atl. Tucuman vs Newell's Fanatiz March 29 5:15pm/8:15pm Huracan vs Gimnasia Fanatiz

