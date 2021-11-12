Rivers Angels out of Caf Women's Champions League despite huge win over Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens have been eliminated from the Caf Women's Champions League after falling 4-0 against Rivers Angels on Friday evening in Egypt.

The match was a keenly contested affair in the first half, before the Kenyan side capitulated in the final half an hour.

After a cagey opening few minutes, Iyabo Koku forced Lilian Onyango into a good save after being let loose just outside the danger zone in the 28th minute.

The Queens had their chance in the 37th minute when Terry Engesha danced her way past the defenders, but missed the target by inches.

No further goalscoring opportunities presented themselves and the referee blew the whistle for the half-time break with the score locked at 0-0.

After the interval and up to the 60th minute, the West Africans had looked dangerous on attack, using every opportunity to push forward but failed to hit the target.

But all changed in the last 25 minutes as the Kenyans looked tired and lost.

Vivian Makokha conceded a penalty in the 67th minute when she handled the ball in the danger zone, and Vivian Ikechukwu stepped up for the spot-kick and beat Onyango in the Vihiga goal.

Ten minutes later, the custodian conceded another penalty when she brought down Iyabo Koku in the danger zone and Ikechukwu stepped up again to complete her brace.

In the 80th minute, Koku made it worse for Vihiga when she raced clear before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 before Gift Monday scored the fourth three minutes later.

But despite the huge win, the Nigerians have also been eliminated since Mamelodi Sundowns and ASFAR played out a goalless draw in the group's other match.

The group ended with the South Africans finishing top with four points, the same as the North Africans.

Rivers Angels finished third with three points and level with Vihiga Queens, who finished bottom owing to an inferior goal difference.

The Kenyans have conceded five goals and scored three to finish with a negative-two goal difference.