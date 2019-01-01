Rising Stars will have no excuse at Cecafa U20 - Okumbi

The coach believes the junior team has no other option but to perform in the upcoming regional tournament in Uganda

U20 national football team head coach Stanely Okumbi is confident his team will navigate Group B of the upcoming Cecafa U20 tournament.

Okumbi and his Rising Stars have already left for where the regional tournament will be held from September 21 to October 5.

Kenya are in the same group as Ethiopia, Zanzibar and .

“We are in a tough group but I think the tougher the group the better the challenge,” Okumbi told Football Kenya Federation's website.

The former Harambee Stars coach, however, trusts the players at his disposal ahead of the two-week tournament in Gulu.

“With the quality of players, we have in the team I don’t think we have an excuse of not getting positive results,” added Okumbi.

“I have challenged my players that this is their chance of showcasing what they can do and I am confident we will do well.”

Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti are in Group A while Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia make up Group C.

The top three teams from Group A and B will join the top two from Group C in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played on September 29 and 30 while the semi-finals will be played on October 2 before the final game at Gulu.

Full Rising Stars squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire ( ), Bixente Otieno (Wazito),

Defenders: Alphonse Otieno ( ), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Brian Wepo ( ), Boniface Mwangemi (Dagoretti High School), John Otieno (Kakamega ), Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks),

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Wazito), Fidel Origa ( ), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Njuguna ( ), Peter Oudo (Kariobangi Sharks), Austin Ochieng (AFC ), Steve Otieno (Kisumu All-Stars), Chris Owino (FC Talanta),

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Ronald Shichenje (Aspire Academy), Patrick Otieno (Kariobangi Sharks).