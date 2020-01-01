Rising Stars forward Omalla sets target in Cecafa U20 Championship

The K'Ogalo striker produced a man of the match display as Kenya defeated Ethiopia to go top of Group C

youngster Benson Omalla has set his sights on scoring seven goals in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) U20 Championship currently taking place in .

The forward is one of the experienced players in the Rising Stars squad and produced a man of the match display as the team defeated their counterparts from Ethiopia 3-0 in a Group C game.

The former striker has now revealed his targets for the competition

"First of all I want to help the team to go all the way and win the competition, and qualify for the U20 as well," Omalla told Goal on Monday.

"My second objective is to score a hat-trick; I know it is a tall order but it is still possible. With the help of my teammates, I know I can achieve my dream. It is all about giving my best to ensure I get the goals. But that does not imply that I will be selfish, no.

"Finally, I want to give my best for the team and get at least seven goals for the team."

On Monday, the 18-year-old was involved in all the three goals that scored.

In the 39th minute, Omalla rose highest to head home a cross from the right. The defenders left the forward unmarked and he did not waste the opportunity.

It was the only goal scored in the first half as strikers looked a little rusty.

The Rising Stars continued with their push for another goal immediately after the break.

Their push for a second goal bore fruits in the 46th minute when the Ethiopia goalkeeper failed to keep hold of a high ball and Omalla flicked it to Ronald Reagan who had no trouble finding the back of the net.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, a long ball from the back fell to the K'Ogalo attacker whose first touch put him past the defender. He steadied himself but with the keeper to beat, he spotted the advancing and unmarked Enock Wanyama who tapped the ball into an empty net.

"I really felt good after helping the team get an important win against Ethiopia," Omala stated.

"I had desired to turn out for the national team, desired to get a chance and it came at the right moment."