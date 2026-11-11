Rio Ferdinand identifies 'ideal' Michael Carrick replacement as Man Utd crisis deepens

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Michael Carrick is on the brink of the sack after a disastrous start to the season left Manchester United in the relegation zone. Amid intense speculation regarding a replacement, Rio Ferdinand has identified Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal candidate to rebuild the shattered squad.

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Carrick pushes closer to the exit

Carrick looks set to be sacked following a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign. United sit 18th in the Premier League table heading into the November international break, lingering just one point above the bottom of the table. The Old Trafford hierarchy are currently reviewing the managerial situation.

A change in the dugout appears inevitable as the club desperately tries to salvage their domestic season. Several high-profile candidates have been linked with the job, including Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte. However, Pochettino has recently emerged as a strong contender to take the reins.

Ferdinand identifies his ideal managerial candidate

Former United defender Ferdinand believes Pochettino is the perfect man to step in. The 54-year-old signed a contract extension as the USA national team coach after the World Cup, but his deal reportedly contains a release clause.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand threw his full support behind the Argentine tactician. He highlighted Pochettino's man-management skills as a crucial factor for a struggling squad low on belief.

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"I look at Pochettino and one of his biggest assets is that human element of his management and building confidence with his players," Ferdinand explained. "That’s a big part of Manchester United at the moment because we’ve got far too many broken individuals."

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Rebuilding a broken squad requires patience

Pochettino boasts extensive Premier League experience following spells with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea. He famously guided Tottenham to a Champions League final, though critics often point to his lack of silverware in England. Ferdinand dismissed those concerns, insisting the club must focus on realistic targets instead of immediate trophies.

"I look at that group of names and think Pochettino is the one that jumps off the list as someone who has more of the things we’re looking for to save and build a group of players," he added.

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"The standards have dropped massively so let’s be realistic about where we are. There’s a process to get back there, we need to stabilise and get back in the Champions League again."

A daunting trip to Anfield awaits

Pochettino most recently guided the USA to the knockout stages of the World Cup. His team topped their group before suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the last-16 phase.

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Whether United trigger his release clause remains to be seen. The club must act quickly if they want a new manager integrated before the current international break concludes. The Red Devils face a massive test when Premier League action resumes later this month. They travel to Anfield to face their fierce rivals Liverpool on November 22.