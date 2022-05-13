Ringera, Ogutu retain positions as CS Amina appoints FKF transition committee

Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed has appointed the Football Kenya Federation transition committee to oversee football matters in the country.

The committee will be in office for five weeks and they replaced the caretaker committee that had been in charge for six months and its mandate ended on May 10.

Amina confirmed the appointment of the 12-member transition committee on May 13 through a gazette notice seen by GOAL. The committee will be assisted by a secretariat comprising six members.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 54 (1) of the Sports Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage appoints the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee comprising the following persons: Aaron Ringera – Chairperson, Maurice Oyugi – Vice-Chairperson, Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, Joseph Masiga, Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, Mwangi Muthee, and Anthony Isayi," read part of the gazette notice.

Ringera – who was the FKF caretaker committee’s chair, has been retained in the same capacity, and Oyugi will act as the vice-chairman.

In the secretariat, Lindah Oguttu – who is the head of the secretariat, Lorine Nerea - the secretary; Edward Rombo – is the joint secretary; while Robin Toskin, Rashid Shedu, and Maxwell Wasike fill the membership positions.

Titus Kasuve, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Elisha Kiplagat, Fredrick Lekesike, and Richard Omwela are the members who have been left out of the new body despite being part of the caretaker committee.

Herbert Mwachiro, Hiba Hussein, Gabriel Warigi, Handa, and Walter Ongeti have been left out of the secretariat despite being members of the previous administration.

The gazette notice also stipulated the mandate of the transition committee, which includes; conducting the affairs of the Football Kenya Federation in accordance with the constitution of the Football Kenya Federation and ensuring that the Football Kenya Federation operates within the provisions of the Sports Act, 2013;

Co-ordinating and ensuring the smooth running of Football Kenya Federation operations, including team preparations for local and international sporting events, and co-ordinating and facilitating the validation of the draft Constitution of Football Kenya Federation.