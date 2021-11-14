Ringera and FKF's caretaker committee to end Firat's job as Harambee Stars coach

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee is set to re-organise Harambee Stars' technical bench after the World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Monday.

Kenya will host Amavubi as they conclude Group E's qualifying process and the normalisation committee, led by retired judge Aaron Ringera, is set to make changes that would see head coach Engin Firat relieved of his duties.

Technical Changes

Firat, who has led Kenya in three competitive games; against Mali when they lost 5-0 and 1-0 in the first round and second round of the World Cup qualifiers respectively before a 1-1 draw against Uganda, is serving under a two-month contract.

"New things will always come with new demands, and since we are eager to get the train of the national side back on track, it is our wisdom that changes must be made for a better future," a member of the committee who spoke anonymously, told GOAL.

"Remember we have members in the committee who are well versed on matters soccer. We have John 'Bobby' Ogola, JJ Masiga, Neddy Atieno, and, of course, Titus Kasuve.

"These are our to go, guys, when we need expert advice on what is best for Harambee Stars, technically.

"Remember the findings of the report [by the Sports Registrar] that found some irregularities in how the hiring of coaches have been done, and we tend to believe such irregularities have massively contributed to the poor performances we have had.

"We hope to get the best tactician for our team, and although we are serving on a temporary basis, we hope to lay a strong foundation that will guide how future recruitments are done."

In their report, the inspection team questioned how Nick Mwendwa's FKF has been carrying out the general process of hiring employees.

"It was also revealed that FKF incurred expenditures for breach of contracts resulting from unprocedural hiring and firing of employees/coaches. In addition, there were no guidelines availed for the employment of FKF staff, coaches, and referees," the Michael Kimoko report captured in part.

Article continues below

Should the change be done, Kenya is set to have a third new coach in over three years. Francis Kimanzi was appointed in 2019 when Sebastien Migne left the role before the Kenyan tactician departed in 2020.

Mulee was hired and remained at the helm of the national side until September 2021 when Firat was brought on board after the former's resignation.