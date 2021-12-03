Ringera committee promises FKF Premier League and National Super League sides financial support

The chairman of the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee, Aaron Ringera, has promised Premier League and National Super League clubs financial support.

Top-tier participants will be granted Ksh300,000 while the NSL outfits will be given Ksh250,000 as logistical support once the leagues resume over the weekend.

"We note, in reference to our meeting on Monday, November 29, 2021, with representatives of your respective clubs on the subject matter above [Funding for Premier League and National Super League clubs] refers," a letter signed by Ringera and obtained by GOAL, read.

"The finance sub-committee received your request for funding from the FKF caretaker committee to help with some logistics of the resumption of the leagues' fixtures as discussed.

"We note, however, that because of the limited resources available at this moment in time, for start, the caretaker committee has agreed as follows:

"That FKF caretaker committee will provide logistical support of Ksh300,000 for each of the Premier League clubs.

"That the FKF caretaker committee will provide logistical support of Ksh250,000 for each of the National Super League clubs.

"That the FKF caretaker committee requests the CEOs or chairmen of the respective Premier League clubs and National Super League clubs to provide their banking information to facilitate the money transfer."

Referee Payment

The Ringera committee also confirmed they will handle the payment of referees: "This is subject to the matter above [referees' payment] held between yourselves and the caretaker committee on November 24, 2021," the committee's letter stated.

"At that meeting, there was deliberation on the payment of referees by the caretaker committee. The committee would like to inform you that it will cater to the payment of referees for the categories below, effective December 4, 2021.

"FKF Premier League men and women, FKF Women Premier League, National Super League and FKF Division One men and women.

"Please note that the women referees will receive the same amount as their male counterparts with immediate effect. Payments will be done on Wednesday/Thursday after submitting the match reports."

The interim body - after replacing the FKF's executive committee and taking over its functions - had stopped the leagues in order to harmonise their calendars.