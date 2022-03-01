Rigobert Song is a big risk say fans as he takes over as Cameroon head coach
The Cameroonian Football Federation have announced ex-international Rigobert Song as the new head coach of the national team.
This comes after the dismissal of Antonio Conceicao, who was appointed as manager in 2019 and guided the team to a third place finish at the recent Afcon on home soil. The appointment comes after the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) released a statement, signed by Minister of Sports Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, revealing an order from the country’s president, Paul Biya, to appoint Song.
Reacting to the news, fans all over the continent have taken to social media to share their views about the appointment, with many of them unsure of the move. One man who certainly enjoyed the announcement was Song himself.
But most fans were less enthusiastic.
However, it wasn’t all negative reactions, with this fan going all CAPS LOCK on his congratulations for the new Cameroon national team manager.
Then there were the dreadlock fans who were sure the braided hairstyle heralded success for the new coach.
Former Kenya and Congo coach Sebastien Migne, brings some experience to Song’s backroom staff and their first task will be to secure the FIFA World Cup ticket against Algeria in the FIFA World Cup play-offs.
Do you think they can do it?