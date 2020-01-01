Right of Reply: Nuttall hits out at Aduda over claim on Gor Mahia foreign coaches

The tactician states the coaches delivered success under tough working conditions and they should not be criticized unfairly

Frank Nuttall has hit out at former CEO Omondi Aduda for stating ex-K'Ogalo coaches used the club as a stepping stone for bigger things.



Since the arrival of Bobby Williamson, who went on to win a first league title in 18-years for the club, five coaches have come and left - Nuttall (September 2014-March 2016), Jose Marcelo Ze Maria (March 2016-June 2017), Dylan Kerr (2017 July-2018 December), Hassan Oktay (2018-19) and lastly Steven Polack, who resigned last week.



"I see that the former CEO of Gor Mahia, Aduda, has been opening his mouth again and creating an unbalanced and false view of the foreign coaches that have brought so much success to the club since 2013," Nuttall posted on his Facebook account.



"He has painted us in a bad light and given an unfair representation of us. So in the interest of a more balanced, fair, and respectful portrayal of the coaches that he mentions, including me, the questions that need to be asked are; why has the club had [eight] coaches since 2013?



"Were the employment contracts honored by the club management? Did the coaches stay loyal and bring success to the club whilst contracts were not being honoured? Did the club benefit from financial sponsorship due to, in part, the previous good work of the coach?"



The 51-year-old has since questioned whether the Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant put into consideration the conditions under which the coaches were working.



The Scott has since stated it is Aduda who is using the club as a stepping stone and not those he has accused.



"Many of us stood in the post for well over a season, despite the well documented and acknowledged financial issues, so how can he say we used it as a stepping stone? We stayed and brought titles to the club," Nuttall continued.



"Aduda also questions our success after leaving the club. What is success? He does not know what the agreed targets of success were at our other clubs.



"It is noted that he has also made these comments after leaving Gor Mahia [again!] to attempt to return to the FKF [again!].



"So who is stepping from stone to stone, Mr. Aduda?"



The tactician has further cast his doubt on the ability of the administrator to run football in Kenya.



"Finally, to all stakeholders of football in Kenya, do you really want a person such as Lordvick Aduda running football in your country?" he questioned.









