'I wouldn't call me up either' - Richarlison admits he 'hasn't been playing good football' for Tottenham after Brazil squad omission and reveals surgery plan to address pelvis problem

Richarlison admitted he has not been "playing good" for Tottenham after being snubbed by Brazil and revealed plans to undergo surgery.

Richarlison missed out on Brazil call

Struggling for form at Tottenham

Plans to undergo surgery to solve pelvic problem

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward has struggled for form in north London, scoring just five goals in 46 matches for Spurs since his 2022 move from Everton. However, he has been more effective since Ange Postecoglou started using him as a left-winger rather than through the middle, which has helped him register a goal and three assists in his last six matches. Despite that improvement, he was dropped for the derby against Chelsea by the Australian manager and was subsequently dropped from the Brazil roster named by Fernando Diniz. Richarlison won't be available to face Colombia and Argentina respectively on November 16 and 21, and has now admitted he agrees with Diniz's decision to leave him out.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I was sad when I was not called up but I understand Deniz,” Richarlison told ESPN after the Chelsea game. “In his place, I wouldn’t call me up either — I haven’t been playing good football, I’ve been below my best. I’ve improved in the last few games. But I need to improve a lot to wear the national team shirt. I have to be playing. I have to be feeling well, I have to be 100 per cent and I haven’t been, I think the manager made the right choice.

"The guys are flying. So it’s up to me to keep working. I’ll definitely be back. I didn’t get here by chance. It’s up to me to work hard every day and get into a rhythm here at Tottenham. I was hoping to play here (vs Chelsea) in an important game, a derby. Yesterday, I was told that I wouldn’t be playing, but that’s part of football. Every player wants to be called up for the national team. Of course, I was hoping for it but already felt that it was time for a rest.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison also revealed that he had been struggling with a pelvic problem for the last few months and is planning to go under the knife to get rid of the issue once and for all.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for me,” he added. “I’ve had health problems. I’ve already spoken to the doctors and soon I would do surgery on my pubis. I’ve been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven’t been taking care of myself. I think it’s time to rest, to stop for a second. I’ll think about it in the next few days and soon I will do what is best for me.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Richarlison will hope to force his way back into the starting XI when Tottenham take on Wolves on Saturday at Molineux.