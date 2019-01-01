Badoer: Wazito FC will make KPL rivals cry like babies

The newcomers’ boss warns top KPL clubs they should prepare for a long battle in the new season

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has stated his side will make Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals cry like babies.

The big-spending side is making a comeback in the top-flight after winning the National Super League (NSL) title last season which earned them direct promotion.

And speaking after his team signed former midfielder Ali Hassan Abondo from South African side Bloemfontein for an undisclosed period of time, the Wazito owner warned rivals in the top tier to expect a tough ride.

Teargaaaaaaas!!! We be making other Clubs cry like sad babies that need their diapers changed https://t.co/7SaKkzkSJJ — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) August 30, 2019

“Teargaaaaaaas!!! We will be making other clubs cry like sad babies that need their diapers changed,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

Wazito FC have spent over Sh9million to sign new players with their aim being to wrestle the crown from Gor Mahia.

Some of the players who have been signed by the club include Joshua Nyatini, Ugandan prodigy Mansoor Agu, Burundi captain Karim Niziyigimana, Abouba Sibomana and deadly Kenyan forward Elvis Rupia who joined from Zambia top-flight side Power Dynamos.

Article continues below

Others are Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng, strikers Pistone Mutamba and Derrick Otanga, ex- goalkeeper Gad Matthews, Kevin Omondi and Bixente Otieno.

The new players replaced another 15 who were released by mutual consent despite guiding the side to the second-tier National Super League title last May.

Wazito will face in their opening match on Saturday.