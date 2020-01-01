'Reyna makes everything look easy' - Adams in awe of Dortmund's rising American star

The teenager has impressed in the Bundesliga and should make the step up to the national team soon, says his compatriot

’s Giovanni Reyna is just as talented as Christian Pulisic and makes everything look easy, according to Tyler Adams.

Adams has played alongside Pulisic, who represented Dortmund before a summer move to , for , which Reyna was expected to join up with prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s kept a close eye on the youngster as both make their way in , with the 17-year-old Reyna featuring in the last 11 Dortmund matches.

More teams

“I think his ease with the ball [makes him special],” Adams told ESPN when asked his opinion of the youngster.

“He’s a player that personally for me, you have players like Christian, you have players like Weston [McKennie] and then you have players like Gio who make everything look easy.

“These are the players that you just enjoy playing with because you can give them the ball in tough spots, you know he’s going to make things happen.

“He just goes about his business, he’s not bothered by anything."

Reyna’s performances in Germany led to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter saying he would call him up to the full squad, despite his last national team game coming at Under-17 level.

The friendlies that were due to take place have been postponed, but some criticised Berhalter’s plan, saying it was too early for Reyna to make the step up.

Adams, who made his full debut at 18, rubbished that notion, as he believes age should be no impediment to playing for your country.

"It is crazy to me [that people question Reyna joining the national team], because in my eyes, it's not based off of age, it can't be based off of age, it's based off of getting your best players into the pool as quickly as possible, getting them experience," Adams added.

Article continues below

"It's only going to make him better, it's only going to give him more experiences playing at that kind of level.

"The kid is making it look seamless receiving the ball in tight spaces against PSG, I'm sure he's going to be able to receive a ball from one of our players against a top national team."