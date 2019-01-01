REVEALED: Why Wazito FC parted ways with coach Muhammed Mchulla

The relegated side has not found it easy even at the lower tier National Super League where they are trailing Ushuru

Wazito parted ways with head coach Muhammed Mchulla due to lack of experience.

The outspoken club President and owner Ricardo Badoer gave the reason why he fired coach Mchulla barely six months after he took over the team following the resignation of Frank Ouna in October 2018.

“We cannot just continue making the same mistakes. Our coach was awesome but young. We need someone to push us back and take the number one spot as well as doing well in the cup,” Badoer posted in Wazito fan Group as seen by Goal.

He added: “We cannot let ourselves down. We need our players to show their love for the fans by winning.”

According to sources at the club, former Harambee Stars and head coach Stanley Okumbi is tipped as a potential replacement for Mchulla.

Wazito is currently third in the NSL standings, three points adrift of leaders Ushuru.

Wazito has failed to grab maximum points in the last three fixtures. They drew 1-1 against Administration Police, lost 1-0 to Nairobi Stima then bowed to 3-1 to FC Talanta.