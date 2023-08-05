Explained: Why Man Utd fans will have to wait a few weeks to see Rasmus Hojlund make his debut for Red Devils

Manchester United's new striker Rasmus Hojlund will reportedly miss the first couple of weeks of the Premier League season.

Hojlund joined from Atalanta

Will have to wait to make debut

Likely to miss first Premier League matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils unveiled the 20-year-old striker ahead of their friendly against Lens at Old Trafford after he sealed a £72 million ($92m) from Atalanta. However, according to Manchester Evening News, the young talent may not be ready to play at the start of the season due to an injury sustained during pre-season training with the Serie A outfit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund even flew to London for a detailed examination after a concern was raised by the club's medics during the first part of his medical.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United believe that he needs a few weeks to regain match fitness and they want to ensure a full recovery before being included in the squad. The club will not rush the striker's return to ensure his long-term well-being.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund will likely miss United's Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14 and the subsequent trip to London where they are scheduled to face Tottenham on August 19. But it remains to be seen if he can play a part in United's home match against Nottingham Forest on August 26.