Revealed: Why Kipkirui is not in Gor Mahia's squad for CR Belouizdad match

Captain Kenneth Muguna is among the players who missed the North Africa trip owing to a rib injury

Nicholas Kipkirui was missing from 's 18-man squad that left the country for to play CR Belouizdad in the second preliminary round of the Caf .

It raised eyebrows considering the fact he played a crucial role in helping K'Ogalo to advance. Specifically, he scored the goal that took K'Ogalo to the next round of the competition at the expense of APR Rwanda.

"Kipkirui is in a good condition and he has not been left out because of injury," a source close to the club told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"It is just that the winger requested to attend to some family issues and he was permitted. There is nothing serious that has put him out of the team. He will definitely be available for the second leg to be played in Nairobi."

Captain Kenneth Muguna is among the players who missed the trip owing to a rib injury.

Experienced midfielder Bernard Ondiek is also out with an injury, the same as John Ochieng'.

18-players left the country on Thursday night for North Africa.

Ernest Wendo, who has been looking a rejuvenated midfield maestro, is among the travelling stars that also includes Jules Ulimwengu. The Rwandan was consecutively on target against and in the Football Federation Premier League and would hope he would find the back of the net on the continental stage.

The team en route to Algeria comprises mostly local players as Ulimwengu and Tito Okello are the only foreigners available.

With the absence of Muguna, assistant captain Philemon Otieno is expected to lead the team to get good results although they have had tough times whenever they face Northern African sides.

The match was rescheduled for December 26 after Gor Mahia had requested the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to push the game forward owing to travel technicalities.

Gor Mahia squad:

Gad Mathew, Philemon Otieno, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Juma Andrew, Ernest Wendo, Sydney Ochieng, Samuel Onyango

Article continues below

Tito Okello, Jules Ulimwengu, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bonface Oluoch, Kevin Wesonga, Joachim Oluoch, Nicholas Omondi, Benson Omalla, Frank Odhiambo, Clifton Miheso

Technical Staff: Samuel Omollo, Patrick Odhiambo, Jolawi Obondo, Willis Ochieng, Victor Nyaoro, Frederick Otieno

Officials: Dolfina Odhiambo, Gerphas Okuku