REVEALED: Why Kenneth Muguna is not a happy player at Gor Mahia

In an emotional interview with Goal, the talented midfielder has openly explained what made him react angrily on Wednesday

Gor Mahia star Kenneth Muguna says he feels disrespected at the club.

The former Kenyan Premier League (MVP), was not amused by the decision to be left out of the starting team following the influence from a none coaching individual.

In an emotional but exclusive interview with Goal, the talented midfielder has openly explained what made him react angrily on Wednesday in the 4-1 win against Mount Kenya United.

“Gor Mahia is a professional club and competition is high. I do not mind sitting on the bench if the players in the same position are doing better than me and as a matter of fact, I have been benched before and I never complained.

"But it becomes an issue when someone, actually a player, influences the coach against playing me.

“It is not right, someone feels special and thinks he can dictate how things can run. It makes me feel disrespected and that is why I reacted that way. Let me sit on the bench because I am not performing but not because a certain 'special' player feels I should sit. That is the plain truth and I am not scared telling it.”

This comes a few hours after striker Ephrem Guikan apologized to the club fans after storming out of the same match.