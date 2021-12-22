Revealed: Why Gor Mahia's FKF Premier League match against Posta Rangers was postponed

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia requested a postponement of their match against Posta Rangers after players went on a go-slow.

A source at the club told GOAL the players refused to train as the club had not settled dues owed to them. They were set to face Posta Rangers on Wednesday before the FKF caretaker committee confirmed the postponement of the game.

"We cannot raise a team for the game," the source revealed.

"Our players did not turn out for training as they wanted their dues settled before they are persuaded to change their mind. The club understands their concerns, but it is not in a position to promise full payment of the dues instantly.

"We know our players love Gor Mahia and they love to play for the club. The players know the honour they carry when they wear that green and white jersey. But at the end of the day, they are humans, they have issues that they can only settle with money in their pockets.

"They have families to take care of and if that money is not there, then there is a problem. Everyone at Gor Mahia understands that, but when one is operating with little resources, such problems are set to come up."

Asked whether the go-slow will affect their otherwise good run in the league, the source categorically said he believes the strike will not have much impact on their form.

"Look, we have been here before, and we have overcome even bigger challenges, so this one is going to be dealt with as well.

"The players know the hard work they have put in place in order to enjoy the good run. They are eager to fight for the league title that we lost last season.

"We do not want to participate in another season because we will end up concluding empty-handed. That is the focus, notwithstanding all the challenges, current and future ones."

On Wednesday, the caretaker committee announced the postponement of the midweek match, and an official, who spoke anonymously with GOAL, revealed why the decision was taken.

UPDATE: The #FKFPL fixture between Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia set for Wednesday 22 December 2021 at Kasarani has been postponed. A new date will be communicated in due course. — FKFcaretaker (@FKFcaretaker) December 22, 2021

"It is true Gor Mahia wrote to us seeking a postponement of their game against Posta Rangers," the source said.

Article continues below

"They claim some of their players have already left for the village to be with their families during the festive season."

Gor Mahia, who dropped to the third position after their first season loss to Kakamega Homeboyz, were to face Stanley Okumbi's side at Kasarani.