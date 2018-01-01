REVEALED: Why Gor Mahia pitched a two-day camp in Ghana en-route to Nigeria

K'Ogalo defeated Nigerian side Lobi Stars 3-1 at the Kasarani in first leg of the final round and will need any draw to advance

Gor Mahia has explained why they opted to camp in Ghana before their crucial Caf Champions League match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to face the Nigerian outfit on Saturday and are carrying a 3-1 advantage going into the return leg clash and a draw or win of any kind will guarantee K’Ogalo a passage to the group stages.

However, instead, of the team heading straight to Enugu in Nigeria, they opted to sneak into Ghana, where they will camp for two days before proceeding on Friday. Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has told Goal that the home team could not manage to get them a direct flight.

“We had the desire to travel directly to Enugu but hosts Lobi Stars were not in a position to get us a direct flight there. We were forced to change our plans and decided to camp in Ghana for at least two days before we proceed to Abuja and then Enugu on Friday.

“We also needed a private training away from the home team. They wanted to spy on us but training in Ghana is much similar to training in Nigeria. So we are okay and there is nothing to worry about,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia contingent in Ghana: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch and Fredrick Odhiambo, Defenders: Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Pascal Ogweno; Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo; Strikers: Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa; Technical bench: Hassan Okay (Head Coach), Zedekiah Otieno (Assistant Coach), Jolawi Obondo (Team Manager), Willis Ochieng’ (Goalkeeper Trainer) and Fredrick Otieno (Team Doctor).