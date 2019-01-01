REVEALED: Why Dennis Oliech walked out of Gor Mahia before Hussein Dey clash

The former Kenyan captain will now miss the decisive Group D match against the Algerian side set for the Kasarani on Sunday

Dennis Oliech refused to join camp on Friday because he is yet to be paid his sign-on fee.

Goal can exclusively reveal that the former Harambee Stars captain decided to stay away from the team because they are yet to pay him Sh1.6million, which was the figure agreed on before he signed a contract.

A close source to the player has refuted claims that the player was unhappy because of delayed salary adding that he had received his January pay and that the born of contention was the sign-on fee.

“Oliech was promised to get his full sign-on fee of Sh1.6m a month after signing for the team but that did not happen. That is why the player decided to walk away. It is not because of the salary, he has already been paid the salary for January and that was not the reason.”

On Friday, Goal exclusively reported that the former Harambee Stars captain had vowed not to join the rest of the players in residential camp over pay. Oliech will now miss the clash against Hussein Dey from after he was omitted from the final squad of 20 players by coach Hassan Oktay.

According to K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda, the Kenyan legend will not play any part in the crucial match. “Oliech is not playing tomorrow (Sunday), the coach has not included him in the final twenty. Gor Mahia has about thirty plus players, and not all of them can be fielded,” Aduda told Goal in an interview.

A win for the Kenyan champions will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning they might go top of the table.