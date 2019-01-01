REVEALED: What KCB did to get first league win against AFC Leopards

It was the first win for the bankers in the top flight after collecting just two draws in the initial six matches

Kenyan Premier League side KCB laboured to a 1-0 draw against AFC Leopards in a league match on Saturday.

It was the first win for the bankers in the top flight after collecting just two draws in the initial six matches. Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says he is happy with the result and glad the boys put everything on the line to get maximum points.

“Scoring has never been a problem for the team if you look at the games they have played. The problem has been on conceding goals and we had to work on that against Leopards. I am glad it worked, the defending was much better and we frustrated them.

“The win is a motivation to the team, it means we have to work even harder and get out of the relegation zone. The margin is not big, if we get several wins, we will be better,” Omollo told Goal.com.

KCB have five points from seven games.