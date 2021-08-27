Revealed: What is holding Gor Mahia back from approaching AFC Leopards' Kamura

K'Ogalo have shown interest in the defender who fell down the pecking order when Patrick Aussems was appointed head coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights Gor Mahia have not officially approached defender Robinson Kamura because AFC Leopards are interested in keeping him, Goal can reveal.



Although Kamura recently hinted he would be leaving AFC Leopards after a reported fallout with head coach Patrick Aussems, the local giants are yet to announce officially whether they have parted ways with the former Mathare United star.



Gor Mahia are interested in signing Kamura, but AFC Leopards' willingness to open further contract extension talks is what is derailing K'Ogalo's potential plans.

What has been said

"Gor Mahia are interested in Kamura," a source at the club told Goal. "He is seen as a perfect replacement for Charles Momanyi who has already signed for Tusker."



"We feel we are short of experienced defenders who can equally offer leadership and Kamura stands a better chance to fill the void for us. It is only that AFC Leopards are not willing to let him go and are also expected to persuade him to sign a new deal.



"The AFC Leopards position, as we understand, is what is slowing our intention to approach and open talks with him. We thought he would be completely free at this point but since his club is willing to keep him further, we can only wait and see what happens in the coming days."





In an apparent signal of a bad relationship with the defender, Aussems replaced Kamura as the captain and appointed Isaac Kipyegon and Elvis Rupia as the first and second captains, respectively.



Kamura did not feature prominently under the Belgian even when FC Leopards faced a defensive crisis. At one point, Aussems had to bring on Harrison Mwendwa, a winger by trade, when centre-back Robert Ayala was injured, despite the fact that Kamura was among the players on the bench.



Hansel Ochieng, Benjamin Ochan, Clyde Senaji, and Said Tsuma are the players whose contracts with AFC Leopards ended in June and Senaji has been linked with a return to Tusker.

Ingwe are yet to unveil a new player or confirm those who have extended contracts with them.