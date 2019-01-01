REVEALED: What Harambee Stars players were paid before Afcon 2019 finals

The local federation explains what each player received before the finals in Egypt and why they opted to pitch camp in France

The Harambee Stars players were each paid Sh.1.7million ahead of this year’s finals in .

According to an audit report presented to the government by Football Federation (FKF) and obtained by Goal, each player received Sh.960,822 from the Sh.50million which had been pledged to the team by Deputy President William Ruto for qualifying for the tournament.

Ruto had made the pledge three months earlier. Another Sh.750,000 was paid to each of the players after making it to the final team which featured in the tournament held in .

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said they were determined to make the players as comfortable as possible prior to the tournament.

“When we got the Sh.244million from the government, the players were our main priority and wanted to ensure they were comfortable,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

“It is the reason we gave them the money. This is the first time the players are receiving such an amount.”

Another big expense for the federation was Sh.66million spent on having the team in for three weeks. This money was also used to organise friendly matches against Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mwendwa explained the decision to train in France was made and requested by former coach Sebastien Migne.

“It was [Migne’s] idea for the team to camp and train in France and the One Goal Agency handles all their logistics,” Mwendwa continued.

“We agreed with him as he was the coach and we were determined to give him everything he needed to succeed. If you don’t give a coach what he wants, then you will have no questions for him if he fails to deliver.

“We sat down as NEC and decided to do what the coach had asked for and that is why we opted to train in France. Remember even the eventual finalists were also in France before heading to the Afcon.”

Kenya failed to make it past the group stage after losing two matches against eventual finalists Senegal and but managed to pick up a win against East African neighbours in a dramatic 3-2 comeback result.