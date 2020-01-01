REVEALED: What 2020-21 FKF Premier League champions will pocket

The federation boss reveals to Goal what the champions for the 2020-21 season will pocket for lifting the new golden trophy

Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed the eventual winners for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League will pocket Ksh5million.

The federation President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal apart from the winning team pocketing the amount, the other 17 teams in the league will also share amongst themselves a similar amount at the end of the season.

“The winner of the FKF Premier League will take home a cool Ksh5million plus a golden trophy,” Mwendwa told Goal on Sunday. The other teams taking part in the same league will then share a similar amount amongst themselves, and this procedure was decided by the clubs.”

The 2020-21 campaign will be the first under FKF after the federation refused to renew the contract of the Kenyan Premier League ( ), who had managed the league on their behalf for the last decade.

Under KPL, the winner of the league was pocketing Ksh4million, meaning under FKF the new champions will have an extra Ksh1million.

“It was decided by the clubs, and not the federation,” Mwendwa continued. “We gave them [FKF Premier League clubs a free hand to come up with the structure of dishing out the prize and they decided if the winner takes home Ksh5million, then another Ksh5million can be shared amongst the remaining clubs.

“It means Ksh10million will be used towards awarding the teams taking part in the league.”

For the past two seasons, , who had won the league, are yet to receive their prize money from KPL, after title sponsors SportPesa withdrew support for the league.

Already FKF have formed a Premier League Management Committee (PMC), which will help to run the top-flight and it will be chaired by FC chairperson Azu Ogola alongside Dan Shikanda of AFC , Robert Maoga of , ’s Laban Jobita, John Terry of Posta , ’s Elly Kalekwa and Dennis Gicheru of Wazito FC.

Despite the FKF setting November 28 as the date to kick off the new campaign, the government is yet to lift the ban on contact sports which includes football and rugby but Mwendwa is confident the league will kick-off as planned.

“The response from the Ministry of Sports is very positive. We have been engaging them for a while now and they don’t have any problems if we start the league,” added Mwendwa.

“All they wanted is to see was whether as a federation we are able to put all the Covid-19 measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus and we have given them the guidelines of what we plan to do for a smooth resumption.”

Already 14 clubs have signed the undertaking with FKF to start the league among them Kakamega , AFC Leopards, , Sofapaka, Western Stima, Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, KCB, , Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers, Wazito, and .