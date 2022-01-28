Revealed: Some rude Gor Mahia players attend training sessions drunk

Some players for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia attend training sessions drunk, GOAL can reveal.

According to a source close to the club, such acts of indiscipline are to blame for the recent poor results witnessed by the record champions in league games.

'Untouchables'

"I have seen players come to our training sessions drunk and they no longer hide it anymore, they are rude," the source told GOAL on Friday.

"They no longer have respect for members of the technical bench as they feel somehow untouchable and that the members of the technical bench are dispensable, unlike them.

"From the kind of play we have seen in some games, one can easily conclude that there is something wrong within our squad and the players are no longer as determined as before, and this is partly because of the few who are indisciplined and feel untouchable.

"Some can quickly claim the players are not performing at their optimal levels because of financial issues, but there is more than that."

Asked whether the top management of the club is aware of such acts within the playing unit, the source said the matter has been reported but no disciplinary action has been taken yet.

"I started by saying the players feel untouchable and that happens because some are closely associated with top officials," he added.

"Some were signed after they received blessings from the same top officials, so the technical bench sometimes finds it hard to crack the whip. If they do so, they fear they will be profiled, putting their jobs in danger.

"So, the best thing is to sit back, watch, and wait for directions from the rank and file of the party. It is a sorry state of affairs, especially watching helpless coaches training in a dressing room they are not in total control of."

Meanwhile, efforts to get a reaction from the club's officials were futile as phone calls went unanswered.

Article continues below

The record Premier League champions are on a run of three games without a win.

Since beating Talanta FC 2-0 on January 16, they have dropped points after consecutive 1-1 draws against Bidco United and a recent 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers.

The defeat against Rangers - who scored all three goals in the first half - saw K'Ogalo cede more ground in the title race as they are now in the fifth position, six points below league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.