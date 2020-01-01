Revealed: Sofapaka settle on Bandari’s Odhiambo as Baraza successor

Batoto ba Mungu have been forced to get into the market in search of a new tactician after their legend resigned on Tuesday

Football Federation Premier League side have settled on Ken Odhiambo as John Baraza’s successor, Goal can report.

Baraza stepped aside from his position after leading the 2009 champions to an unconvincing start to the season and upon leaving, Mike Mururi, who was his assistant, was appointed to spearhead preparations for the next game against .

A close source at Sofapaka has told Goal, the club’s hierarchy have settled on ’s Odhiambo, who is also an assistant coach for the national side Harambee Stars, to take charge and rescue the season while it is still early.

“Sofapaka had settled on two coaches but Odhiambo is likely to take the job,” the source who preferred anonymity said.

“Sofapaka are now engaging Bandari over the possible release of the coach and they remain hopeful everything will go as targeted.”

Baraza left after the club lost the season opener 1-0 against the Dockers in Mombasa before they picked a 3-1 win against .

The 3-0 loss at Kasarani against AFC on Saturday is the result that saw Baraza consequently step aside as head coach.

“Physical trainer Diallo Kwasi and assistant coach Martin Ndagano have also been dropped from the main team to the club’s youth team,” Sofapaka said as they confirmed other changes at the club.

“We have asked coach Baraza to step aside as we plan to take him for further studies either in Norway or .

“For now Mururi is in charge of the team as we prepare for our next match against Kariobangi Sharks and we will announce the new head coach anytime from tomorrow [Wednesday].”

In an interview, the club’s President Elly Kalekwa revealed to Goal their next choice would be a local tactician.

“Although Baraza exit could have also been contributed majorly by the performance which has not been good, the main reason is that he is leaving for further studies,” Kalekwa further confirmed in a separate interview with Goal.

“We are likely to settle for a local coach.”

Should the tactician accept and be confirmed as the club’s new coach finally, he will face , Nairobi City Stars, his former side, , Bidco United and AFC Leopards in his first five matches.

Tomas Trucha was the first coach to leave in the 2019/20 season after he oversaw Ingwe during the opener alone. The Czech cited threats to life as he tendered resignation before he landed another job in Malaysia.