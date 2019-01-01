REVEALED: Shikalo to start for Harambee Stars vs Mozambique
Former Bandari FC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo will start in goal for Kenya against Mozambique on Sunday.
The two countries will come face-to-face in an international friendly as the Harambee Stars prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Shikalo, who currently features for Young African (Yanga SC) of Tanzania, will start in goal in the absence of Patrick Matasi (of St. George, Ethiopia), who was overlooked for the friendly. Ian Otieno of Zambian side Red Arrows will start from the bench.
Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango will protect Shikalo assisted by Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, who plays for IF Elfsborg in Sweden and Samuel Olwande of Kariobangi Sharks.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will lead the midfield and also captain the side. Wanyama missed the friendly against Uganda with striker Michael Olunga taking the armband.
Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia will also start in the midfield along with K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna while Cliff Nyakeya, who plays in Egypt will play up front alongside Olunga.
Zesco United striker Jesse Were and Anthony Akumu will all start from the bench.
“I know the fans have missed celebrating a win at home and we are working on giving them a good result on Sunday,” coach Francis Kimanzi told Goal.
“The new players in the team are doing well in training and we hope to see the same confidence as they play for the national team.”
The friendly will be the last for the home team - after a friendly against Libya was cancelled - ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in November.
Kenya, who are drawn in pool G alongside Egypt, Togo, and Comoros, will start their qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs on November 11 away before they welcome Togo at Kasarani on November 19.