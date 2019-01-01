REVEALED: Shikalo to start for Harambee Stars vs Mozambique

Goal exclusively reveals how Kenya will parade when they play the OS Mamba in a friendly set for Kasarani on Sunday

Former FC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo will start in goal for against Mozambique on Sunday.

The two countries will come face-to-face in an international friendly as the Harambee Stars prepare for the upcoming qualifiers.

Shikalo, who currently features for Young African (Yanga SC) of , will start in goal in the absence of Patrick Matasi (of St. George, Ethiopia), who was overlooked for the friendly. Ian Otieno of Zambian side Red Arrows will start from the bench.

defender Joash Onyango will protect Shikalo assisted by Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, who plays for IF Elfsborg in and Samuel Olwande of .

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will lead the midfield and also captain the side. Wanyama missed the friendly against with striker Michael Olunga taking the armband.

Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia will also start in the midfield along with K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna while Cliff Nyakeya, who plays in will play up front alongside Olunga.

Zesco United striker Jesse Were and Anthony Akumu will all start from the bench.

“I know the fans have missed celebrating a win at home and we are working on giving them a good result on Sunday,” coach Francis Kimanzi told Goal.

“The new players in the team are doing well in training and we hope to see the same confidence as they play for the national team.”

The friendly will be the last for the home team - after a friendly against Libya was cancelled - ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in November.

Kenya, who are drawn in pool G alongside , Togo, and Comoros, will start their qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs on November 11 away before they welcome Togo at Kasarani on November 19.