Revealed: Mathare United FKF Premier League opener postponed over StarTimes deal

The Slum Boys have not signed the undertaking and requested to peruse the broadcasting deal before deciding whether to ratify it or not

Football Federation Premier League CEO David Thiru has explained why the vs league game has been postponed.

In a letter obtained by Goal, Thiru has revealed the match has been pushed to another date so as to give the 2008 Premier League champions time to go through the broadcasting deal the FKF signed with the StarTimes.

Mathare United, and Zoo FC are the clubs who have not signed the undertaking to ratify the StarTimes deal and the three clubs are yet to play their opening games of the new season.

“In light of your request to peruse the StarTimes contract, and in view of the need to protect both your rights and the rights of other FKF Premier League clubs, the federation has reached a decision to postpone your fixture against Ulinzi Stars,” Thiru’s letter to Mathare United read.

“The match was scheduled for December 2, 2020, and now pushed to a later date which you will be informed in due course. This will allow you to peruse the StarTimes agreement and decide on the club’s next step.

“Nevertheless, the federation wishes to remind you of your obligation as provided for under article 14 (p), 19, 79, 81 (1), (2), (3) and FKF (2017) and the need to respect the same."

Meanwhile, the Slum Boys have undergone the mandatory Covid-19 tests as they prepare for the new campaign.

“Then the wait is now over and on Tuesday 1 December we will reveal our new shirt sponsors for the 2020/21 season. Keep it locked here,” Mathare United announced.

“The squad on Monday successfully underwent Covid-19 testing at the Goan Institute with Pathologists Lancet Kenya – PLK carrying out the process.

“The tests are in line with government directives geared towards the successful resumption of football in the country following a nine-month hiatus brought about by the pandemic.”

The club also revealed their plans to announce a new shirt sponsor this week.

“The wait is now over and on Tuesday 1 December we will reveal our new shirt sponsors for the 2020/21 season. Keep it locked here,” a short statement on their Facebook page read.

Finally, Mathare United might miss their South Sudan forward Dani Lula, who was injured during the Cecafa U20 Championship in .

Lual injured his ankle during the tie against Burundi which they eventually won by a 4-0 margin to seal a place in the semi-final. The junior Bright Stars were defeated at the penultimate stage by Tanzania and will now face Kenya in the third-place playoffs.