Mali's Keita among players Gor Mahia set to sign ahead of 2021-22 season

Three players are expected to come from outside the country, while the rest will be acquired from local teams

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have lined up eight players to be signed during the 2021-22 transfer window, Goal can reveal.

A top source at the club has revealed Gor Mahia will bring on board a Malian goalkeeper, a player each from DR Congo and Cameroon, in order to bolster their playing unit.

The other players will be sourced locally and the target is to raid Wazito FC for new stars.

What has been said?

"The goalkeeper from Mali is Adama Keita," the source told Goal. 'As for the other players - from Cameroon and Mali - trust me, I will let you know their names in due time."



"This is the time to strengthen the squad and the fact we have a new coach Mark [Harrison], we will need to listen to his demands because the players already identified were selected before he came to join us.

"We will need to factor in his input because of his technical know-how and the fact that he is the one who will be working closely with the players.



"The exit of Charles Momanyi and Kenneth Muguna also was considered when the consideration for new players was being undertaken. We hope the identified players have something special - individually and collectively - that will help Gor Mahia grow even better."



The expected arrival of Keita - who featured in the Caf Confederation Cup with Djoliba before - will take the number of goalkeepers at the club to four.

Article continues below

Gad Mathews, Samwel Njau, and Caleb Omondi are the custodians already on the books of Gor Mahia. Boniface Oluoch's future at the club has remained in doubt since he was frozen out of the first team from early in the season.





Dennis Ng'ang'a, Rooney Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ochieng, all from Wazito, are the players on Gor Mahia's list.

Rodgers Ouma from Western Stima is the striker the local giants are considering signing. The former Kariobangi Sharks duo Duke Abuya and Ovella Ochieng are also on the radar of K'Ogalo according to the source.



Clifton Miheso - who is hesitant to extend his contract due to unpaid dues - is a player the club is keen on having beyond next season.