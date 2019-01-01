Revealed: How Gor Mahia lost Makwatta to AFC Leopards

A source has revealed to Goal how the striker approached the club with intentions of a move before he signed for Ingwe

Fresh details surrounding John Mark Makwatta's aborted move to have now emerged.

A source privy to the negotiations which were held between the club and the player has explained the intrigue which surrounded the whole process and why the move finally aborted.

The source further indicated the club was not willing to sign the striker but his insistence led to Gor Mahia bowing to the pressure and agreeing to start transfer talks.

More teams

“Team manager Jolawi [Abondo] and the chairman [Ambrose] Rachier made it very clear Gor Mahia were not really interested in signing another player but due to the constant calls, Jolawi decided to get the view of coach [Steven] Polack if he would be interested in having one more player,” the source told Goal .

“Makwatta's CV was shared with Polack who interviewed him before seeking views of a number of people including some players who gave a positive verdict on the competence of Makwatta.”

The source further divulged intricacies which revolved around the sign-on fee.

“A meeting was scheduled between Makwatta, his agent and the club for negotiations,” the source continued.

“He then boasted Wazito FC were willing to give him a Sh3million fee and Sh350,000 as salary while AFC were giving him a Sh2.5m sign-on fee with a Sh300,000 monthly salary.

“He negotiated up to a sign-on fee of Sh2m and a salary of Sh200,000, this was acceptable to Gor Mahia.

“Gor Mahia indicated the sign-on fee would be paid in two instalments, Shs1m within three to five days and the other Sh1m was to be paid by the end of December 2019.”

The source added the former striker tabled more demands after the club had agreed to sign him.

“Makwata requested the first Shs1m in cash instead of cheque. There was no cash to that tune and the chairman said he would need a day or two to source for money, meanwhile, as surety, Makwatta was given a post-dated cheque dated September 3.

“He then requested at least Sh700,000 be availed to him immediately and could wait for the rest because he really just needed cash before signing,” he revealed.

After tense negotiations involving all parties and Gor Mahia's move to accept Makwatta’s request, the forward never returned.

Article continues below

“When he was called to come and pick up his money and sign the contract, he was nowhere to be seen. He picked up the first call and said he was on his way back [to the office],” he concluded.

“Subsequent calls went unanswered.”

Makwatta thereafter signed for AFC Leopards and has already been registered by the Premier League ( ) ahead of the season.