Revealed: Gor Mahia coach Harrison & midfielder Wendo among those set to leave

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia are staring at a possible mass exodus in the January-February transfer window, GOAL can confirm.

A source at the has confirmed to GOAL that head coach Mark Harrison - who is in the UK - might not return to the club.



Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omala, and Ernest Wendo are the players who are keen on leaving K'Ogalo.

Harrison Away

"The coach is in the UK and the chances of him returning are minimal, I can assure you. He was not with us during the Nairobi City Stars game and we could have seen his back," the source said.

"Even Ulimwengu, Wendo, and Omala, I am afraid, will not be part of us in the near future. Gor Mahia are staring at a possibly bleak future. Should the three players leave, we will find it hard to replace them, especially Wendo.

"Wendo has been our outstanding midfielder for a very long time, and his exit, just like [Kenneth] Muguna's, will affect us badly. It means we will have to make do without his dedicated services.

"If Harrison does not come back finally, it means he will be back at the drawing board, and being at the drawing board means looking for another coach who will come and begin everything afresh.

"For sure, this is not the way to build a bigger and more successful club like the one that Gor Mahia aspire to be."

Asked whether the players have received transfer offers, the source preferred to explain what could be the reasons they are strongly considering leaving instead.

"We have struggled financially. That is in the open and this is the major reason why the players are interested in moving away," the source added.

"For the coach, I understand he is frustrated that things are not working the way he anticipated, especially because of the struggle the technical team and the playing unit are facing.

"If things are not sorted soon, we are staring at a disastrous season."

Gor Mahia lost against Nairobi City Stars in their last engagement after they had been defeated by Kakamega Homeboyz previously. The two losses were big blows to K'Ogalo who had started the season on a strong footing.

The transfer windows have already been confirmed to be between January 9 and February 5.