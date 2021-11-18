Revealed: Ex-Harambee Stars' Firat unlikely to return after leaving for Turkey 

Turkish coach Engin Firat is unlikely to return and negotiate for a new deal with Football Kenya Federation (FKF), GOAL can report.

He left on Wednesday for Turkey, and a source at the federation has stated that Firat is unlikely return to the country after his two-month contract ended.

The former Moldova national team coach had signed a short-term deal with Nick Mwendwa's administration, but the current crisis bedevilling the federation has put him in a difficult position.

"Firat is unlikely to return," the source who spoke anonymously told GOAL on Thursday, said.

"He was given the job by Mwendwa, who is technically not in charge as we speak. The new committee in charge never showed any interest, as of Tuesday, in engaging Firat and finding out whether he was willing to stay.

"The coach found himself in a difficult position; a new team now in charge, the man who gave him the job is under investigation and the initial contract bound him only to World Cup qualifiers.

"You can now see how difficult it is to outrightly state the right position. Had the caretaker committee signalled the need for talks, it would have made it easy for everyone, but everyone is now just guessing what will happen to the position Firat was holding.

"If the committee sees it fit to engage him in the future, they will, and I think the coach will listen since he has made it clear that he would have loved to coach Kenya for a long-time."

In a recent address, the coach stated he had enjoyed his time with the Kenya team: "It has been an amazing journey for me in Kenya, football, and Africa at large," Firat said.

"The only challenge has been getting quality facilities like standard pitches, which is a problem in Africa. But coaching Harambee Stars is an adventurous journey. We have a long way to go, and yes, I want to be part of it, I want to stay."

Firat was appointed as Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's successor when the latter resigned in September after leading Kenya in a World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Article continues below

It is under Firat that Kenya saw their dream of fighting for a maiden World Cup ticket end after a 5-0 away loss and a 1-0 home defeat to Mali.

However, he led Harambee Stars to their only win in Group E after registering a 2-1 win at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday against Amavubi.